SRK, Nayanthara led Atlee-directorial shoot begins today; Is Priyamani aboard?

Priyamani is reportedly playing an important part in Atlee's Bollywood debut

Atlee's upcoming Hindi venture, starring Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Tamil superstar Nayanthara, is enamoring us with its casting calls. Reportedly, Priyamani, who has shared the screen with Khan in Chennai Express before, is the latest talent to come on board the untitled action-packed entertainer. This lines up with previous reports that said two South Indian actresses will be cast apart from Nayanthara.

Source

Priyamani is playing 'key role,' to join shoot in Pune

The Family Man actress has "a key role in the narrative," as per the latest report by Pinkvilla. Quoting a source close to the development, the portal said Priyamani was supposed to join SRK and Nayanthara in their Pune shoot schedule as well. What's more, the production, previously touted to begin in the first week of September, has apparently started today in Pune.

Quote

The untitled movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover

"(Priyamani) is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer," the source revealed. Notably, there are several sparks in the ensemble, that already include talented big names like Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. "There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow," provided the source.

Information

Shooting to be carried out over the next six-seven months

The movie, produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, is going to be "a massive Pan-Indian outing." The Bijil director will reportedly shoot it over a period of six to seven months in multiple locations. After kickstarting its shoot, Khan is touted to fly abroad along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to wrap up the last leg of Pathan in October.

Update

Khan is also reportedly starring in/producing Rajkumar Hirani's next

As it is being heard from the grapevine, King Khan will essay double role in this venture with two widely different characters. While one will be a criminal, the other will be an investigative officer. Not much is known about the Netrikann star's character. Apart from this project and Pathan, Khan is apparently also backing and starring in Rajkumar Hirani's next.