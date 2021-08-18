Nirmala Sitharaman birthday special: These stars could lead her biopic

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 11:01 am

If Nirmala Sitharaman ever got a biopic made on her, we know who would be the top contenders!

One of the strongest pillars of Indian politics today, Finance, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman turns 62 today. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others wished her by listing her contributions in "transforming the Indian economy," we could not help but see how Sitharaman would be an apt subject for a biopic. So, let's see which actresses would best play her on the screen.

Thank you very much, Hon.@PMOIndia. Your blessings and guidance give me strength and motivation to serve the nation. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/V5Xz4AFiDl — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 18, 2021

#1

'The Family Man' star Priyamani will ably lead pan-Indian drama

National Film Award winner Priyamani is a terrific actor. She can emote complex moods and hold the audience's gaze like no other. The Chaarulatha actress has even forayed into Hindi productions, including playing a crucial character in Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Family Man. Hence, if we are looking at a pan-Indian biopic, the Maidaan star is a perfect choice.

#2

Who is better suited for role than Lady Superstar Nayanthara?

Who's better suited to portray the country's first full-time female finance minister than THE Lady Superstar herself? Nayanthara has the grit and command required to play a politician with a magnetic personality. This is in keeping with her ability to emote vulnerability, as seen most recently in her thriller Netrikann. She could fit in the biopic after completing Atlee's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

#3

'Uyare'-fame Parvathy Thiruvothu's acting chops are unparalleled

Qarib Qarib Singlle star Parvathy Thiruvothu acts like it is her second nature. Known to carry heavy topics, multi-layered characters with utmost honesty like in 2019's Uyare, Thiruvothu will surely do justice to a magnanimous figure such as Sitharaman. Another aspect that makes the Navarasa actress super believable is her unapologetic ability to hold her ground on real everyday issues that affect us.

#4

Samantha Akkineni is the perfect mixture of charm and grit

Nayanthara's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal co-star Samantha Akkineni is a charming presence, whenever she appears on the screen. However, she bowled everyone over with her menacingly horrific portrayal of the lead antagonist Raji in the second installment of Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man. Stepping into Sitharaman's shoes will certainly not be a task for this 34-year-old Chennai native. Happy birthday, Nirmala Sitharaman ma'am!