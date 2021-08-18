Applause Entertainment signs exclusive deal with Amar Chitra Katha

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 10:33 am

Applause Entertainment is all set to produce Amar Chitra Katha comics as animations

Aditya Birla Group-owned content studio Applause Entertainment is tying up with Amar Chitra Katha to mark its presence in the animation world. Announcing their exclusive partnership recently, the production house said that it aims to present more than 400 titles from the iconic Indian comic book publication in the form of animated projects and release those via digital platforms. Here's more.

Quote

Deal to help 'export Indian culture' to 'screens across globe'

Speaking about the deal, Sameer Nair, Applause Entertainment Chief Executive Officer said, "Like millions of other people, I have grown up reading these comics and as a child, imagined them with dynamic visuals and dramatic sound and action. This is our opportunity to realize that dream." He added that he believed this venture will also help "export Indian culture" to "screens across the globe."

Data

The comics are currently available on several digital portals

"While we continue to keep our founder, Anant Pai's dream alive by telling new stories and creating fresh content in print and digital formats, we are also keen on presenting our stories in an animated avatar," noted Preeti Vyas, Amar Chitra Katha president/CEO. The firm has taken strides to stay relevant as its books are available on its app and other digital platforms.

Information

Amar Chitra Katha stories are taken from history, literature, mythology

Established by Anant Pai, aka the Walt Disney of India, in 1967, the legendary comic book company has today achieved the status of a cultural phenomenon in our country. Amar Chitra Katha stories are based on historical, mythological and moral tales. Reportedly, it has recorded sale of 1.5mn copies in over 20 languages. It'll be highly exciting to see such popular stories on screen.

Information

Here are some of the popular Amar Chitra Katha titles

Amar Chitra Katha illustrates prints on Ramayana and Mahabharata. Their new Junior titles such as Krishna and the Yamalaarjuna Trees, The Mouse Maiden, or The Magic Pakodas target young readers. It also publishes informative profiles on figures like Mother Teresa, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Kalpana Chawla.

Repertoire

Applause Entertainment has backed successful digital projects like 'Scam,' 'Hostages'

Applause has, so far, created and released some acclaimed web productions for various platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV. It has backed 25 original series till date. Most notable of these are Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia-directorial Criminal Justice, and Ronit Roy-Tisca Chopra starrer Hostages. We will be waiting for the animated products!