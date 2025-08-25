India's crude oil imports fall to near 18-month low

India 's crude oil imports fell by 8.7% in July, hitting a near 18-month low at 18.56 million tons. This decline marks the lowest import level since February 2024 and comes amid a broader drop in fuel demand, which also fell by 4.3% during the same period. The year-on-year (YoY) comparison shows a similar trend with crude imports down by 4.3% and product imports falling by as much as 12.8%.

Tariff effects US tariff threats over Russian oil purchases impact imports The decline in India's crude oil imports could be due to the US's tariff threats over Russian oil purchases. The country is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, making these figures a major indicator of its oil demand. Despite the tariff threats, state-run refiners Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum have resumed buying Russian oil for September and October delivery after discounts widened.

Consumption drop Fuel consumption declines in July India's fuel consumption also took a hit in July, falling by 4.3% month-on-month to 19.43 million tons. The data was released by the oil ministry and shows a decline in demand for crude oil products as well. Product exports from India fell by 2.1% during this period, further highlighting the impact of these changes on the country's overall trade balance.