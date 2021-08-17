Movies/shows where the girl chose the wrong guy, vice versa

List of movies/shows where the girl choses wrong guy, vice versa

Falling for the wrong person isn't far from reality. This faux pas has been captured in several shows/movies, like in Netflix's Ginny and Georgia, we see Ginny, instead of sticking with Marcus, who really loves her, goes for Hunter, despite knowing he's not for her. While hoping that the show changes its track, let's look at other shows/movies where girls/boys choose the wrong love.

Tom and Summer's love, instead of blooming, stalled prematurely

500 Days of Summer's Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) meets Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel) and took no time to fall in love. However, after 500 days of ravishing togetherness, Summer decides that Tom is not the one. Summer marries someone else claiming that love does not exist between her and Tom. She should have at least given a second to make things work with Tom.

Andie in 'Pretty in Pink' leaves bestfriend Duckie for Blane

Teen-romantic drama Pretty In Pink, a 1986 release, shows a love triangle between rich-lad Blane, low-life girl Andie, and her best friend Duckie. Duckie, who is attracted to Andie, doesn't get her attention at all. In contrast, Blane is ashamed of socially accepting Andie because of his rich friends. Even after being an object of his scorn numerous times, Andie becomes smitten with Blane.

'Riverdale' separates childhood friend and potential lovers, Archie and Betty

A teen-mystery drama based on Archie comics features a group of teenagers looking out to solve the conundrum of Riverdale. In it, we see Archie Andrews, a childhood friend and love interest of Betty Cooper, breaks her heart and falls for fashionista Veronica Lodge. Instead of making an effort for each other, both Betty and Archie go on to explore love with different people.

Was Nate meant for Andie in 'The Devil Wears Prada'?

Andy (Anne Hathaway), the struggling journalist in The Devil Wears Prada, handles her unsupportive boyfriend, Nate (Adrian Grenier) side-by-side her falling career. Despite Nate always making Andy feel guilty, she falls for him. Even in the end, she apologizes to him for the fall of their relationship, which we don't consider was her fault. Instead, she should have gone for someone more cheerful.

Devi goes with nerdy Paxton instead of intelligent Ben

Never Have I Ever's Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) doesn't know what's happening in her life. She reconciles with Paxton, even after him ignoring Devi. On the other hand, Devi rejects Ben, a sweet and intelligent boy, repeatedly, simply because he is too constant for her. Well, it seems Devi wants more fun and complication in her life, which she definitely gets from Paxton.

'Sex Education' sets apart the secret lovers, Otis and Maeve

Sex Education perfectly describes how one gets attached to the wrong person because of too-shy-to-confess nature. Otis (Asa Butterfield) loves Maeve (Emma Mackey) but gets physically involved with Ruby (Mimi Keene), who is not his type. Thankfully, the show still has much to cover. So, here's hoping that Otis and Maeve eventually realize that they are meant for each other, and start dating.