'Sex Education 3': What could be in store for us?

'Sex Education 3': This is how the new session at Moordale Secondary can pan out

After a long wait, Netflix finally dropped the teaser for Sex Education 3 recently along with its premiere date. With a new principal at Moordale Secondary ready to shake things up, what can go right and what will go wrong for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his friends? Here are the probable plotlines that could be explored when the new season drops on September 17.

With no existing voicemail, Maeve might date Isaac

The last season ended on a cliffhanger as Otis pours his heart out to Maeve (Emma Mackey) in a voicemail but it never reaches her as Isaac (George Robinson) deletes it. Given that S3 will begin after a time gap, makers could show Maeve and Otis never made up because the voicemail never got through. Hence, Maeve could date Isaac till the misunderstanding clears up.

Jackson's crush could be the new principal Mrs. Hope Haddon

The synopsis for Season-3 says Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) will have a new crush this time. And, we feel the crush could be none other than the new principal, Mrs. Hope Haddon played by Jemima Kirke. Albeit creepy, students crushing over their teachers is a frequently visited trope and we trust the makers to treat the arc sensibly if they indeed decide to do so.

We did catch the awkward arm-around-shoulder move in the teaser

Eric, Adam will prove their decision to get together right

One of the leading highlights last season was Adam (Connor Swindells) baring his soul to Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and the pair will go official this season. But we all know how Adam was a bully to Eric, who was also struggling with representing his own sexual identity. While their union has its toxic traits, we expect them to become mature and transparent this year.

Otis-Maeve's infamous sex clinic will have its doors closed

With Haddon bringing strict changes around, it is highly unlikely that Otis will be able to impart sexual advice to his schoolmates in exchange for money. Plus, things are going to be rocky, or at best formal, with Maeve, so no partnership. We expect the students will join forces to overthrow the modern Dolores Umbridge (Haddon) and reinstate Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) as principal.