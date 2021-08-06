'Never Have I Ever' season three: What can you expect?

Know all the speculated storylines of 'Never Have I Ever' season three

Netflix's comedy-drama Never Have I Ever twirls around Devi Vishwakumar's (Maiteryi Ramakrishnan) delinquent life. Its second season, which got aired on July 15, ended on a note almost on the same as the first, where Devi once again falls in a love triangle. Once more the question arises whether she will choose muscle-boy Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) or the brainy Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Kamala runs away from her marriage to Mr. Kulkarni

Kamala, Devi's cousin played by Richa Moorjani, will discover her new love interest in Devi's English teacher, Mr. Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar). In the third season, there's a chance that Kamala might reciprocate his likeness, who had a crush on her ever since he saw her in the school, for the first time. Is Mr. Kulkarni just a run-away plan from marriage for Kamala?

Will it be happy ever after for Paxton and Devi?

Devi, rebellious from the outside but sweet inside, continuously looks for a scope to grab attention. And, that was the only reason for her break-up with Ben and Paxton in the second season. But, what will happen around this time? Paxton, for the first time, has publicly accepted Devi as his girlfriend. So, a dating spell with him might be awaiting for her.

Nalini and Dr. Chris might spark love in third season

Will Devi's mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), finally overcome the memory of her dead husband? It's time for her to pay heed to her personal life. The second season hinted that there might be a possibility of her sparking a love life with Dr. Chris Jackson (Common). The only thing that makes Nalini step back from falling in love, once again, is Devi's captious views.

Will Devi be okay with her mother exploring romantic interest?

The third season might make Devi realize what she is snatching away from her mother. Well, it's not her fault. She has been close to her father, and after his death, it's hard for her to see her mother get romantically involved with someone else. There is a chance that she might learn to let go of her anger and accept her mother's wants.

Will the season three of this show get 2022 release?

The streaming giant usually takes months to announce a renewal. Therefore, Never Have I Never season three will have to wait for now. However, its ratings and acclamation say that the renewal might get announced soon. We speculate its release to be somewhere around October'22.