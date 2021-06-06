Chrissy Teigen leaves 'Never Have I Ever' amid cyberbullying scandal

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 04:26 pm

Model Chrissy Teigen will be recast in Netflix's teen drama Never Have I Ever. Teigen had a guest voice role in one of the episodes of the upcoming season. She bowed out of the show after a cyberbullying scandal involving model Courtney Stodden came to light. A spokesperson for the show confirmed, "Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role."

Details

Teigen had bullied reality TV personality Courtney Stodden

Teigen had sent unsavory texts to the reality TV star Stodden over a decade ago when the latter was 16 and had married then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. The marriage made her famous overnight. However, Teigen issued a public apology last month after Stodden revealed that Teigen sent her abusive and taunting texts on Twitter like, "I can't wait for you to die."

Apology

Teigen called herself an 'attention-seeking troll'

Teigen apologized in a long post on Twitter, saying she's "mortified" at who she used to be. She wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls— in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll." She has been inactive since then.

Show

Mindy Kaling is the creator of 'Never Have I Ever'

Actor and writer Mindy Kaling has created the coming-of-age Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever, along with Lang Fisher. It tells the story of an Indian-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who deals with high school drama and pressure at home. The series includes guest stars providing voiceovers for different key characters on different episodes. The second season will reportedly premiere on Netflix in July.

Information

Hutchinson and Stodden have now split from each other

To recall, Stodden and Hutchinson are now divorced. She even took a jibe at her ex-husband and talked about being "absolutely taken advantage of" and "feeling groomed". They announced their divorce on Instagram last March. The couple with a 34-year gap was only allowed to tie the knot because her mother consented to the union and even signed as a witness.