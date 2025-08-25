Samsung brings One UI to home appliances, promises 7-year support

Enhanced features

The update will offer 7 years of software support

The One UI update will offer up to seven years of software support, a more streamlined user experience, and enhanced security with Knox Matrix. The 'Now Brief' feature will provide quick updates on weather or laundry status right from the appliance screen. There are also improvements in AI capabilities. Your Family Hub fridge can now identify more foods, including packaged items, helping you easily track what's inside. Bixby becomes smarter with Voice ID, delivering personalized responses for each family member.