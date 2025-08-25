Samsung brings One UI to home appliances, promises 7-year support
What's the story
Samsung is bringing its One UI platform to home appliances, starting with the 2024 models. The update will bring the intuitive interface of Galaxy phones to smart devices like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. The move is aimed at creating a more connected ecosystem where all devices work seamlessly together.
Enhanced features
The update will offer 7 years of software support
The One UI update will offer up to seven years of software support, a more streamlined user experience, and enhanced security with Knox Matrix. The 'Now Brief' feature will provide quick updates on weather or laundry status right from the appliance screen. There are also improvements in AI capabilities. Your Family Hub fridge can now identify more foods, including packaged items, helping you easily track what's inside. Bixby becomes smarter with Voice ID, delivering personalized responses for each family member.
Entertainment expansion
Samsung's TV Plus service is coming to India
Samsung's TV Plus service is also expanding its reach to Canada, Brazil, and India. This means more entertainment options for users in these countries. The update will also bring additional language support for washing machines with 7-inch screens, including Bengali, Punjabi, and Gujarati.