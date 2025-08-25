Next Article
PhonePe's new home insurance plan starts at ₹181/year
PhonePe just launched a home insurance plan that covers your house and stuff—think furniture, appliances, and more—against 20+ risks like fire, theft, floods, and earthquakes.
Plans start at just ₹181 a year with coverage from ₹10 lakh up to ₹12.5 crore.
The best part? No paperwork or property inspection needed.
How to get the policy
This policy checks all the boxes for bank loan requirements too, so it's hassle-free if you're buying a place or already have a loan.
To sign up, just open the PhonePe app and fill in your property details.
With over 640 million users as of July 2025, PhonePe is making insurance—and other financial tools—way more accessible for everyone.