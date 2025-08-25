iPhone 17 may revive bumper case first seen in 2010
What's the story
Apple is said to be considering the revival of a classic bumper case design for its upcoming iPhone 17. The concept, which dates back to 2010, would leave the back of the phone completely visible while covering its sides. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has reported on Apple's potential plans for this unique case design in a recent X post.
Design details
What is the bumper case?
The proposed bumper case would cover the edges of the iPhone, much like a regular case. However, it would leave the back section open entirely. The idea is to provide an experience similar to that of a transparent case but with complete visibility of the phone's back. This design is reminiscent of Apple's iPhone 4 bumper from 2010, which was so well-received that it was given away for free by the company.
Protection features
The design offers some protection
Despite exposing the back of the phone, the bumper case design would still provide some protection. The old-style bumper extends a few millimeters beyond the thickness of the iPhone at both ends. This way, if you place your phone on a surface, any debris won't come in contact with its screen or rear enclosure, reducing chances of scratches.