iPhone 17 may revive bumper case first seen in 2010

Design details

What is the bumper case?

The proposed bumper case would cover the edges of the iPhone, much like a regular case. However, it would leave the back section open entirely. The idea is to provide an experience similar to that of a transparent case but with complete visibility of the phone's back. This design is reminiscent of Apple's iPhone 4 bumper from 2010, which was so well-received that it was given away for free by the company.