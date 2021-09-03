Tamil actor Siddharth faces online harassment after Sidharth Shukla's death

Sep 03, 2021

Amid the sad news of Sidharth Shukla's passing, Tamil star Siddharth has been prey to online haters

A pall of gloom descended on the entertainment industry yesterday as actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at 40. However, some social media users have reacted insensitively to the issue. Tamil actor Siddharth became the subject of "targeted hate and harassment" on social media for sharing the same name as the Balika Vadhu actor. Here are the details.

'Targeted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?'

The Navarasa actor shared a tweet by a user that had a picture of him and the words, "RIP Siddharth," written. "Targeted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?" posed Siddharth. While it seems to be an honest mistake where the user had been confused between the two actors, the now-deleted tweet might have been a deliberate one.

Other tweets, replies reveal attack was deliberate

Siddharth directly quoted the tweet of the same troll, who has now locked their profile, writing, "I'm speechless:(" So what was written there? One netizen shared the screenshot of the post and replies, giving some clarity. To the tweet saying, "RIP Sidharth" (with Siddharth's face), one user had commented, "Vo Sidhharth ki jagah bhagwan ko is siddharth ko le jana chahiye tha (sic)."

Check out the now-deleted tweet and a reply under it

The tweet and the reply! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0eerzelWnc — sidian (@Kristy681) September 2, 2021

From politics to cricket, Siddharth's comments have often stirred controversy

The Rang De Basanti star is often seen voicing his opinions without any pretense online, earning him some haters. Back in April this year, he had claimed members of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Tamil Nadu were harassing him and had leaked his phone number online. His recent tweet about Ravi Shastri's retirement as men's cricket coach is also inviting a lot of traction.

Meanwhile, Shukla's last rites began at 2 pm today

On the other hand, Shukla's last rites began at 2:00 pm today, as his mortal remains were taken to the Oshiwara crematorium. His mother, Rita Shukla, was spotted at the cremation ground. Several industry colleagues and friends, including Shukla's close friend and actress Shehnaaz Gill, also reached to pay her last respects along with her brother Shehbaaz. May he rest in peace!