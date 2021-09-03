Sidharth Shukla's final rites conducted at Oshiwara crematorium. RIP!

Sidharth Shukla laid to rest in Mumbai

Sidharth Shukla, who died yesterday due to a sudden massive heart attack, left a pall of gloom behind. His final rites took place today at Oshiwara crematorium, which was attended by many of his industry friends and colleagues like his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, her brother, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Arjun Bijlani among others. May his soul rest in peace!

Shehnaaz Gill is devastated, inconsolable, say their common friends

Gill attended the final rites along with her brother. Onlookers and many of their common friends like Prince Narula shared that the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star is devastated and inconsolable. She has not yet spoken out on the development. The BB 13 winner was rushed to Cooper Hospital yesterday after he didn't wake up in the morning, but officials said he was "brought dead."

Riaz was seen sitting on the stairs

Shukla's mortal remains weren't taken to his residence from hospital

It was earlier said that his mortal remains will make one final journey to his house in Mumbai, but then there was a decision change. So, Shukla's body was taken to the crematorium straight from the hospital. Heavy police deployment was seen on the way. Earlier, the likes of Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Shefali Jariwala, and Maniesh Paul were spotted at Shukla's residence.

Huge crowd gathered outside the crematorium

Mumbai: A crowd of people gathers outside Oshiwara Crematorium where the mortal remains of actor Sidharth Shukla have been brought for the last rites. Family and friends of the late actor are present here. pic.twitter.com/KDUjfcsi2B — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Post mortem report came out inconclusive, sample sent to forensics

Separately, the actor's autopsy report came out inconclusive. That's why his samples have been sent to the forensic lab for further examination. However, no external or internal injury was found. Dr. Sailesh Mohite, dean, Cooper Hospital, didn't say anything else. It seems Mumbai Police is treating this as a natural death, as they have not registered an accidental death report or an offense.

'His mother was present in the house at that time'

Shukla reportedly felt a pang in his chest around 3-3:30am yesterday. "His mother was present in the house at that time. He complained of uneasiness and after drinking water, he went back to sleep," said an officer. He again felt the pain in the morning, and a doctor was called by his sister. But by the time he reached, it was too late.