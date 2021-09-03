Rakul Preet Singh reaches Enforcement Directorate's office in drug case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 12:38 pm

Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at ED's office for questioning regarding a drugs case

Actress Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad today, in relation to a 2017 drugs case. The actress was summoned by the agency a few days ago as a witness, along with fellow stars such as Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati. Notably, the infamous drugs racket was exposed in July four years ago and several people were arrested in Hyderabad.

Twitter Post

Singh arrived at ED's office for questioning earlier today

Hyderabad | Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a drugs case pic.twitter.com/FwvplHmFnI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Details

Singh was originally asked to come on September 6

As per reports, Singh was asked to appear before the Ministry of Finance-controlled organization on September 6, but the De De Pyaar De actress requested the officials to either advance or defer her questioning, following which her questioning was arranged for September 3. For the unversed, this drug trafficking and consumption case also has a money laundering angle, which called for ED's involvement.

Information

'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh was interrogated on August 31

Alongside Singh, Teja, and Daggubati, 12 top celebrities were sent summons. Names like Navdeep, Charmee Kaur, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu, and Tarun have come up. Teja's driver and one F Club GM were called too. Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh was interrogated on August 31. Incidentally, many of these personalities have been previously questioned by a Special Investigation Team of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

Quote

Charmee Kaur was grilled for eight hours yesterday

These celebrities will be treated as witnesses since the investigating officers didn't find any evidence against them till now. Reportedly, Kaur was grilled for eight hours on Thursday about her financial transactions carried out during the period between 2015 and 2017. Speaking to TOI, the actress/producer said, "Whatever documents ED asked, I submitted them. From my side, I am fully cooperating with them."

Investigation

Singh will be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chhatriwali' next

Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department had busted the case back then, which saw the arrest of over 20 people including an American citizen, a Dutch national, and a South African national. The racket involved the supply of high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA. Details about Singh's interrogation will be out soon. She will be next seen leading Chhatriwali and Doctor G.