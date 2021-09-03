Vivek Oberoi birthday: Why should he do more romantic roles

Happy birthday Vivek Oberoi! Tapping into the actor's underexploration of the romance genre

In 2002, movie lovers rejoiced as Bollywood had gotten a new romantic heartthrob in Vivek Oberoi. The movie was Saathiya, co-starring Rani Mukerji. While Mukerji led her fair share of love dramas, we never got enough of Oberoi in pure romantic comedies or dramas. Outstanding as an antagonist, on the Company actor's 45th birthday, let's see why he should explore the romance genre more.

Quote

Oberoi confessed he did not do justice to romance genre

Known to pave his own path, Oberoi confessed he didn't do "justice to the genre in my career." "It wasn't a conscious decision not to do romantic films. It's just a matter of choice, what films come your way, what state of mind you are in when you're approached with a film," the Inside Edge had said. That's a shame as he aced romance.

Spontaneous love

Arjun in 'Yuva' had been the lover from fairytales

Although Mani Ratnam's Yuva wasn't a romantic movie, love was an important part, and Oberoi's Arjun acted opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mira. A spoiled kid from an affluent background, Arjun had been endearing when he came to like Mira. It was "crazy, young" love as Mira liked him back, and their onscreen sparks were off the charts. Watch their coffee date scene here.

Rom-com

He also went hopeless romantic in 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story'

The Omkara star also tried his hands at romantic comedies much later in his career with Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story. Paying homage to the various gangster roles he has played, Oberoi was a goon here, who falls in love with an engineering graduate (played by Neha Sharma). This flick is not made to impress the critics, but Oberoi's smitten smile surely melted many hearts.

Work

Can't wait for directors to cast him in romantic sagas!

In Kismet Love Paisa Dilli, Oberoi grooved with Mallika Sherawat on party numbers and managed to look genuine amid the chaos that was the script. Hence, with what little he did, Oberoi proved he can retain his flavor in the romance domain. He had mentioned he'd love to act under Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali, and Karan Johar's direction. Here's waiting for the good news!