'Red Notice' trailer: Ryan Reynolds' goofy image is getting stereotypical

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 11:10 am

Watch the 'Red Notice' trailer

You've been served Red Notice! The much-awaited trailer of this thriller finally dropped, and must say, it has perfectly rolled the red carpet for the film, which hits Netflix on November 12 this year. The costliest venture of the streaming platform, Red Notice has Dwayne Johnson playing FBI top agent John Hartley, while Ryan Reynolds is Nolan Booth and Gal Gadot is "The Bishop."

Details

The trailer doesn't waste time to introduce Johnson's character

The 2.18-minute long trailer starts with a helicopter shot of a city, and we hear Johnson introducing himself. He then says, "I've been tracking your scores for a while now....every city, every heist," thus establishing that the FBI top shot is going to be a relentless cop hunting down his targets. "I'm the only one who can bring you in," continues the determined agent.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Life doesn't always imitate art, but I'd wear a tux and do karate with @TheRock and @GalGadot everyday if I could. #RedNotice, coming November 12 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/VHxJAvMqu8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2021

Breakdown

We see a lot of action, car chases and fights

Gadot appears earlier than Reynolds in the trailer. We see the latter's character, Booth, "world's greatest art thief," as a mugshot first, where the stamp "Red Notice" is attested, and then we see him in action. In between the shots, we see a lot of fights, car chases and escapes, but Hartley is able to pin down the marble-feeted Reynolds. Next, The Bishop enters.

The Bishop

Gadot is sleek, steals the show, handcuffs them in seconds

"Looking for something specific or just browsing," asks the sultry siren, and the trailer gets its sassy quotient. Hartley directly says, "You're under arrest," and Booth throws a double meaning remark, "Oh, my God! Read the room." "You want to arrest me? Arrest me," she says, throwing off her shoes, and untying her hair. In just some seconds, she has the men in handcuffs!

Dialogue

Dialogues are peppy, as is seen in most Reynolds' films

Booth and Hartley strike a deal, but the thief has a problem with the word "team," indicating their partnership won't be easy. The best dialogue in the trailer is the one where Reynolds insists he and Johnson are "work wives," or "sister wives." "We're not any kind of wives," Johnson thunders. The sexual intrigue between Hartley and Sarah Black (Gadot) is an enjoyable touch.

Personal

Reynolds should drop this taking digs' guy image now

Now, coming to Reynolds. What we see of him, he has retained that streak of a goofy and sarcastic character. It's becoming stereotypical and the Deadpool actor should now let go of this image. Else, it'd be difficult to accept him in any other role.