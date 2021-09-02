Missing 'The Kissing Booth 3'? Teen-dramas you can watch now

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 07:54 pm

Know similar movies to watch after 'The Kissing Booth 3'

Netflix's The Kissing Booth released last month, to mixed reviews but left their dedicated fans wanting for more. Many took to social media to ask for a fourth part, which might not come, as director Vince Marcello has confirmed that the third instalment is the final one. So, if you're missing Elle-Noah-Lee's trio, we have listed some equally impressive teen-romantic drama for you.

'The Last Summer': Paints last fun trip of teenagers

William Bindley helmed The Last Summer released on May 3, 2019. It has KJ Apa (best known as Archie Andrews from Riverdale) playing Griffin and Maia Mitchel as his love interest, Phoebe. Griffin and Phoebe, along with their high school friends, relive their last summer before going to college. The movie not only is fun, but navigates through personal issues and career-stricken anxieties too.

'Five Feet Apart': Romance between two teenagers, stricken with cystic-fibrosis

Another 2019 release, Five Feet Apart is about two teenagers, Haley Lu Richardson as Stella Grant and Cole Sprouse as Will Newman. Both of them are afflicted with cystic fibrosis, and that becomes their point of bonding. This eventually blooms into a poignant love story. While Will dies in the end, Stella lives on with his memory, while missing his magical touch.

'The Perfect Date': Beautiful message for high school grads

Based on Steve Bloom's novel The Stand-In, The Perfect Date has a message for all high-school grads, who have been stressing to get to college. The Chris Nelson-directorial will make you fall for Noah Centineo, who portrays Brooks Rattigan, a boy who creates an app to set up a perfect date between potential partners. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Perks of Being A Wallflower': About an introvert

A 2012 release, The Perks of Being A Wallflower narrates the story of an introvert boy, who learns to survive with the help of his senior. The movie gracefully reflects the stress and the issue of post-traumatic disorder in teenagers these, days and their ability to survive all the chaos. The Stephen Chbosky-helmed movie had its world premiere at TIFF in November 2012.

'Love & Basketball': When gender bias is a threat

Any boy or girl in their teens seeks two things: Love and a sport. In Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed Love & Basketball, two childhood sweethearts, Monica Wright (Sanna Lathan) and Quincy McCall (Omar Epps), bond over basketball, but face discrimination due to gender bias. But both manage to maintain a solid relationship between them, despite facing issues. The movie got released in 2000.