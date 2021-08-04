'Stranger Things' season four: What can you expect this time?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 10:55 am

'Stranger Things' season four will premiere on Netflix

Stranger Things season four is one of Netflix's highly anticipated editions. And, makers cleverly spiked the intrigue around the show by releasing its teasers. Since then, many theories have been doing the rounds. Netizens want to know how Sheriff Hopper is still alive, in a Russian base, and why Dr. Brenner is back. In this light, we bring a few possible plotlines/predictions for S04.

#1

Brainwashed Hopper might turn dark and kill Eleven

Last season ended with Hopper sacrificing himself to save others in Hawkins. But, one teaser showed him in a Russian prison, where he looked different and had a confused look on his face. What if he has been brainwashed by Dr. Brenner or the Russians to turn him into a bad guy and kill Eleven? If this happens, it will be super-interesting to watch.

#2

The show might add Chernobyl incident in the plot

If you see the timeline, the first season was set in 1983, the next in 1984 and S03 in 1985. So, the fourth one will likely take place during 1986, when the Chernobyl accident happened. What if it was caused because of some experiments by the Russian scientists, from the last season, to open the Upside-Down world? And they lied to the public.

Is Dr. Brenner trying to contact Eleven?

One of the teasers showed more kids like Eleven in the Hawkins National Lab, who also called Dr. Brenner — "Papa." One of the theories that might make the show interesting is Brenner trying to contact Eleven, who has now lost her powers and this might link her to "Papa." Now, he controls her mind and turns her into the villain of the story.

#4

Will it come to a full circle for Eleven?

Millie Bobby Brown's character unintentionally opened the gate to the Upside Down world. She is somehow the reason why monsters were lurking in Hawkins, and the show might create a plotline that to save everyone from upcoming evils, she has to die or has to go back to the lab. Of course, her friends wouldn't allow that, so it invites some life-threatening situations.

Information

Will Eleven and Mike get serious this time around?

Eleven found love in Mike, who stood by her side since the series' beginning. He helped her adjust to his world and their affection was a focus in season three, which ended with the two sharing a goodbye kiss. Will they get serious this time?