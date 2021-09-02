Keanu Reeves birthday special: Which drink is he fond of?

Our Neo and John Wick turns 57 today! Keanu Reeves, who killed bad guys with a book, a pencil, riding on a horse, looking at their glass reflections, redefined the action genre with his smooth moves. A man of less words, the performer lights up any screen with his mere presence. Today on his birthday, let's celebrate Reeves with some interesting facts about him.

Alcohol

Reeves ages like fine wine, also loves that drink

This enigma is a controlled man, in real life. Apart from one vice, which is smoking, he doesn't have anything else to feel disheartened about. When it comes to alcohol, he has a balanced approach. The man, who ages like fine wine, is actually a fan of that drink! Apart from red wine, he loves "a nice single malt with a big ice cube."

Vice

A smoker, the habit is 'a prison' for Reeves

As mentioned earlier, Reeves is a smoker! In fact, this is one habit he's not able to come out of. He picked it up while shooting Feeling Minnesota, co-starring Cameron Diaz, at the ripe age of 32. Probably to make up for the lost time, he became addicted to those sticks, and is admittedly not proud of it. "Now it's a prison," he confesses.

Injuries

Reeves got injuries to his spine, neck while filming 'Matrix'

The star, who moves like a snake, when he's beating up all the evil guys possible, and that too wearing a sleek black suit, has been injured several times while filming those scenes. While shooting for high-octane sequences in The Matrix, he suffered injuries to his spine and neck, which had forced fight coordinator Yuen Woo-ping to tweak the scenes. But Reeves soldiered through!

Fandom

Reeves is also a fan of another stellar star

This eternal "nice guy" of Hollywood also has an idol, and that's none other than Al Pacino. In fact, he even took a huge pay cut just to have the scope to work with him. They came together for The Devil's Advocate, which opened to favorable reviews, and Reeves got his payment too (which is him sharing the screen with Pacino). Happy Birthday, Reeves!