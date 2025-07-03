Decoding fastest Sri Lankan bowlers to complete 100 ODI wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga has become the second-fastest bowler from Sri Lanka to complete 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this milestone in 64 matches as he went past several greats from the island nation. Hasaranga's achievement came during the series opener against Bangladesh in Colombo, where he took four wickets for just 10 runs in a winning cause. On this note, let's look at the fastest Sri Lankan bowlers to accomplish 100 ODI wickets.

#3 Lasith Malinga - 68 matches The legendary Lasith Malinga is third on this list as he required 68 games to complete a century of ODI wickets. No other SL pacer has accomplished this milestone inside 74 matches. Having represented Sri Lanka in 226 ODIs, Malinga finished with 338 wickets at an average of 28.87 (ER: 5.35). The incredible tally includes eight five-wicket hauls and 11 four-fers as he is still SL's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - 64 matches Hasaranga, who made his ODI debut in 2017, has since been a key player for Sri Lanka. The 4/10 against Bangladesh meant the leg-spinner completed 100 ODI wickets in just 64 games. The all-rounder has now raced to 103 wickets at an impressive average of 24.31 (ER: 5.08). The tally includes five four-wicket hauls as three of his four ODI fifers came in successive games.