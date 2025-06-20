Decoding highest 4th-wicket partnerships for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Tests)
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim have set a new record for Bangladesh's highest fourth-wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.
The duo put on an impressive 264 runs in the first innings of the first Test at Galle International Stadium.
Both batters mustered hundreds as the visitors finished at 495/10.
Here we look at Bangladesh pairs with 150-plus stands for the fourth wicket against the Lankans.
#1
Shanto & Rahim - 264 in Galle, 2025
The 264-run partnership between Shanto and Mushfiqur now tops the list. The duo joined each other after the Tigers were down to 45/3 in the first session.
Both Shanto and Mushfiqur batted Day 1 out with precision thereafter, returning unbeaten on 136* and 105* respectively.
Day 2 saw captain Shanto being dismissed for 148 off 279 balls. Mushfiqur made 163 runs during his 350-ball stay as the Tigers finished at 495/10.
#2
Litton & Mominul - 180 in Chattogram, 2018
Litton Das and Mominul Haque owned Bangladesh's previous highest fourth-wicket stand versus SL in Tests.
They added 180 runs after the team was reduced to 81/3 in the third innings of the 2018 Chattogram Test.
The two batters rescued the hosts and powered them past 250.
While Mominul (105 off 174) brought up a fine ton, Litton (94 off 182) narrowly missed the landmark.
Their efforts earned Bangladesh a draw. Notably, SL had a 200-run first-innings lead.
#3
Litton & Rahim - 165 in Chattogram, 2022
The 2022 Chattogram Test between the two teams saw Litton & Rahim add 165 runs in the second innings.
Bangladesh, responding to SL's first innings score of 397/10, were going well at 220/3 when Rahim joined Litton.
The duo frustrated the hosts as Rahim (105 off 282) brought up a resilient hundred during the course.
Litton (88 off 189) missed the landmark on this occasion as well. The game was eventually drawn.