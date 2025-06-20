Decoding highest 4th-wicket partnerships for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Tests)

What's the story

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim have set a new record for Bangladesh's highest fourth-wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.

The duo put on an impressive 264 runs in the first innings of the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

Both batters mustered hundreds as the visitors finished at 495/10.

Here we look at Bangladesh pairs with 150-plus stands for the fourth wicket against the Lankans.