1st Test: Centurions Shanto, Mushfiqur power Bangladesh against Sri Lanka
What's the story
After enduring a turbulent first session, Bangladesh dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.
The visitors, electing to bat first, lost Anamul Haque early before being down to 45/3.
However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh's recovery with a double-century stand.
Both of them completed their respective centuries by stumps (292/3).
Start
Bangladesh falter after opting bat
As mentioned, Bangladesh faltered after electing to bat on a spin-friendly Galle track.
Asitha Fernando gave SL their first breakthrough in the form of Anamul Haque (0).
Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque showed resistance thereafter, but Tharindu Ratnayake uprooted the former (14).
Ratnayake also dismissed Mominul Haque (29) in his very next over.
However, Bangladesh didn't lose anymore wickets by lunch (90/3).
Partnership
A valuable fourth-wicket stand
Both Shanto and Mushfiqur continued with precision in the post-lunch session.
Shanto, who has been in good form lately, played some elegant strokes while Mushfiqur provided the much-needed experience in the middle order.
Their partnership meant the Tigers did not lose a wicket in the final session too. They duly accelerated after tea.
Shanto and Mushfiqur returned unbeaten on 136* and 105* respectively.
Information
Third Bangladesh pair with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanto and Mushfiqur became the third Bangladesh pair to record a double-century partnership on Lankan soil. The duo has joined Mohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur (267 in Galle, 2013) and Mominul Haque and Shanto (242 in Galle, 2021).
Century
Shanto completes 2,000 Test runs with sixth ton
This was Shanto's sixth Test ton. Playing his 36th Test, the southpaw has raced past 2,000 runs as he averages around 30.
The tally includes six fifties as well, with 163 being his best score. He now owns 330-plus runs across seven Tests against SL at 28-plus.
This was also his second hundred across five innings on SL soil.
Mushfiqur
Mushfiqur slams his 12th Test ton
Mushfiqur raced to his 12th century in Test cricket.
It was his first ton since scoring a match-winning 191 against Pakistan in August last year.
During his stay, he also became Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Sri Lanka (Tests), breaking Mohammad Ashraful's record.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Mushfiqur's second three-figure Test score in Sri Lanka following his 200 in the 2013 Galle Test.
Information
Tharindu Ratnayake takes two wickets on Day 1
As mentioned, Tharindu Ratnayake took two wickets. However, he conceded 124 runs from 32 overs, including three maidens. Despite being wicketless on Day 1, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake had an excellent economy of 1.60. He conceded just 19 runs in 12 overs.