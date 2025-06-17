What's the story

After enduring a turbulent first session, Bangladesh dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.

The visitors, electing to bat first, lost Anamul Haque early before being down to 45/3.

However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh's recovery with a double-century stand.

Both of them completed their respective centuries by stumps (292/3).