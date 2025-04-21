Mehidy Hasan claims his third Test fifer vs Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh's star off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz exhibited his exceptional bowling skills by claiming five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.
His impressive performance restricted Zimbabwe to a total score of 273/10.
Despite this setback for the visitors, they managed to secure an 82-run lead over Bangladesh in their first innings.
Meanwhile, this was Mehidy's third Test fifer against Zimbabwe.
Spell
A brilliant spell from Mehidy
Zimbabwe started Day 2 at their overnight score of 67/0.
Their batters showed commendable batting skills with Brian Bennett and Sean Williams each scoring fifties.
However, Mehidy was sensational with the ball. He dismantled their middle order by trapping the likes of Williams (59) and Nyasha Mayavo (35).
The spinner later ran through the tail-enders as Zimbabwe were folded in the final session of Day 2.
Stats
200 Test wickets loading for Mehidy
Mehidy, who finished with 5/52 from 20.2 overs, claimed his 11th Test fifer.
Playing his 52nd Test for the Tigers, the off-break bowler has raced to 195 wickets at an average of 32.99 (10WM: 2).
The all-rounder has now picked up 109 wickets at home an average of 26.87 (5W: 8).
This was his third Test fifer against Zimbabwe as he has raced to 25 wickets across four Tests against them at 15.68.
Information
Three-fer for Rana
Meanwhile, Mehidy was well supported by pacer Nahid Rana, who claimed 3/74 across 18 overs. This spell took his tally to 23 wickets across seven Tests at 35. While Taijul Islam delivered 10 wicket-less overs, pacers Hasan Mahmud (1/55) and Khaled Ahmed (1/30) trapped one batter each.
Inconsistent performance
Bangladesh's batting struggles in 1st innings
Bangladesh, who won the toss and chose to bat first, could only post a total of 191/10.
Mominul Haque was the star performer for Bangladesh with the bat scoring 56 runs.
Other notable contributions came from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali, who scored 40 and 28 respectively.
Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza were key in restricting Bangladesh's innings, claiming three wickets each.