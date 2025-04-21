What's the story

Bangladesh's star off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz exhibited his exceptional bowling skills by claiming five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.

His impressive performance restricted Zimbabwe to a total score of 273/10.

Despite this setback for the visitors, they managed to secure an 82-run lead over Bangladesh in their first innings.

Meanwhile, this was Mehidy's third Test fifer against Zimbabwe.