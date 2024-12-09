Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Curran and Newman Nyamhuri have been called up for Zimbabwe's upcoming ODIs against Afghanistan, replacing Faraz Akram and Brandon Mavuta.

Despite a recent loss to Pakistan, Zimbabwe has kept most of its core team, with the only changes in the T20I squad being Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano.

Curran has an impressive record with nearly 1,000 List A runs.

Curran has been rewarded for his domestic cricket exploits

Ben Curran earns maiden Zimbabwe call-up for Afghanistan ODIs

By Parth Dhall 05:44 pm Dec 09, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Northamptonshire's Ben Curran has been picked to represent Zimbabwe in their impending ODI series against Afghanistan. Curran's selection for the Zimbabwe cricket team comes as a reward for his impressive performances at the domestic level. Notably, he is the son of former Zimbabwe cricketer, Kevin Curran, and brother of England internationals Tom and Sam Curran.

Zimbabwe introduce new talent for upcoming series

Apart from Curran, Zimbabwe have also named Newman Nyamhuri, a promising left-arm pacer. Nyamhuri, who made a mark in the Under-19 ICC World Cup in South Africa earlier this year as Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker, has been picked for both the white-ball sides. The duo will replace Faraz Akram and Brandon Mavuta in the squad. Clive Madande is also out with a shoulder dislocation.

Zimbabwe maintains core team despite recent loss

Despite losing the series to Pakistan last month, Zimbabwe have retained most of their squad for the upcoming matches against Afghanistan. The only changes in the T20I squad are the inclusion of Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who replace Madande and Mavuta. The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will begin in Harare from December 11, followed by three 50-over games at the same venue.

Curran named in Zimbabwe's ODI squad

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams.

Nearly 1,000 List A runs for Curran

Curran has racked up 999 runs from 36 List A games at an average of 33.30 as of now. His tally includes a ton and eight half-centuries. Curran also owns 575 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 126.93.