Teams with biggest T20I wins over Zimbabwe (by runs)
India bounced back in the five-match series after beating Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the 2nd T20I in Harare. The Men in Blue successfully defended 234 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134. Notably, India registered the joint-biggest win by a side against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket, with Australia (by runs). Here are the sides with biggest T20I victories over Zimbabwe.
India: 100 runs, Harare, 2024
Hours after losing the series opener to Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue comprehensively beat them in the 2nd T20I in Harare. India, electing to bat, racked up 234/2 (20), riding on brilliant knocks from centurion Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Rinku Singh. The Indian bowlers hunted in packs as the hosts perished for 134. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took three wickets each.
Australia: 100 runs, Harare, 2018
Before this match, Australia were the only side to beat Zimbabwe by 100+ runs in T20I cricket. The Aussies claimed a massive 100-run win in the 2018 T20I in Harare. They racked up 229/2 before restricting the hosts to 129/9. Australian skipper Aaron Finch slammed a record-breaking 76-ball 172, the highest individual score in the shortest format.
Pakistan: 85 runs, Harare, 2011
Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 85 runs in the 1st T20I of their 2011 tour to the nation. The Men in Green amassed 198/4 in 20 overs, with opener Mohammad Hafeez smashing a 48-ball 71. Hafeez later took four wickets the ball as the hosts were bowled out for 113. He conceded just 10 runs in 2.2 overs.
Sri Lanka: 82 runs, Hambantota, 2012
Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis dismantled Zimbabwe in the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup encounter in Hambantota. He recorded best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup history (6/8) as Zimbabwe perished for 100 while chasing 183. It is worth noting that no other bowler has taken more than five wickets in a T20 World Cup innings.