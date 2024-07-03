In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming Zimbabwe vs India T20 series, several players are on the brink of achieving significant milestones.

Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Records that can be broken

What's the story Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian team in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6. Youngsters have a chance to shine following the T20I retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja after India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will be keen to showcase their strengths. Here are records that can be broken.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to register 100 T20 matches

Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to complete 100 T20 matches. Jaiswal can attain the milestone in the second match of the series. He has featured in 98 matches, scoring 2,757 runs at 30.97. His strike rate is 148.86. Jaiswal has clobbered three tons and 16 fifties. Notably, 502 of his runs have come for India at 33.46.

Abhishek Sharma can get to 150 sixes

Abhishek Sharma could be in the fray to make his debut for India during the series. Abhishek had a defining IPL 2024 season. Notably, the southpaw is two sixes shy from a tally of 150 in the 20-over format. He has 148 sixes (SR: 153.59).

Sanju Samson is eyeing this dual milestone

Sanju Samson was part of the Indian squad which won the T20 World Cup 2024. Samson will be available versus Zimbabwe from the third encounter onward. Samson is closing in on 300 sixes. He owns 298 maximums. Meanwhile, he can also get to 550 fours, having collected a tally of 549. In 273 games, Samson has smashed 6,721 runs at 29.22.

Khaleel and Bishnoi are aiming to reach 150 wickets

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is set to make a return for India after nearly five years. Khaleel could get to a total of 150 wickets in 20 overs cricket. In 110 matches, he has 141 scalps at 24.46. Notably, 13 of his wickets have come for India from 14 matches at 35.30. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi is aiming for 150 wickets too (144 at 23.20).

Zimbabwe skipper Raza eyes these records

Raza is aiming to complete 5,000 runs in the 20-over format. He has scored 4,967 runs at 25.73. He is 31 runs short of 5,000. Raza has also smoked 380 fours and 225 sixes. Meanwhile, the veteran all-rounder could become the first Zimbabwe player to hit 2,000 runs in T20Is for Zimbabwe. Raza has smashed 1,947 runs at 25.28.

100 sixes loading for Raza

Raza can get to 100 sixes for Zimbabwe during the 5-match series. He has smashed a total of 192 maximums. He can also get to 150 fours (146).

Zimbabwe duo closing in on 100 wickets

Zimbabwe bowler Richard Ngarava owns 62 scalps in T20Is. Ngarava is three scalps shy of 100 in the 20-over format. He has 97 wickets to date. Blessing Muzarabani is another Zimbabwe bowler who is closing in on 100 scalps in 20 overs wicket. Blessing owns 60 scalps for Zimbabwe and 92 overall in T20s.