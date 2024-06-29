In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most fours in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Mahela Jayawardene's 111 with his 113.

Virat Kohli and David Warner follow with 105 and 103 fours respectively, while former Sri Lankan player Tillakaratne Dilshan rounds off the list with 101.

These players have not only showcased their batting prowess but also contributed significantly to their teams' performances in the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma owns the most fours in T20 World Cups (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting batters with 100-plus fours

By Rajdeep Saha 12:31 am Jun 29, 202412:31 am

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made history in a high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash against England at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Rohit, who slammed 57 runs, became the player with the most fours in the competition's history. Notably, he also became the second player with 50-plus T20 WC sixes. Here we present batters with 100-plus fours in T20 WCs.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 113* fours

Rohit's 57 versus the Three Lions was laced with six fours and two sixes. With this, he reached a figure of 113 fours - now the most by a player. Rohit broke the record of former Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene. The Hitman also raced to 1,211 T20 WC runs at 35.61 (50s: 12). He is one of the two players with 1,200-plus runs.

#2

Mahela Jayawardene - 111 fours

Former Lankan ace Jayawardene is one of the four batters with 1,000-plus T20 World Cup runs. He finished with 1,016 runs from 31 matches at 39.07. He hit one century and six fifties. His strike rate was 134.74. The stylish batter went on to smash 111 fours. A record he held for 10 years. He played his last T20 WC in 2014.

#3

Virat Kohli - 105* fours

India's Virat Kohli is next in terms of fours. The 35-year-old has hit 105 fours in the tournament. Kohli, who failed to get going in the 2024 edition, remains the highest scorer in T20 World Cups. Kohli owns 1,216 runs at an average of 57.90. His average dropped drastically. Kohli has smashed 14 fifties (highest). His strike rate is 128.81.

#4

David Warner - 103 fours

David Warner bid adieu to international cricket, appearing in his last major tournament in Australian colors. The southpaw remains Australia's highest scorer in T20 World Cups. He owns 984 runs at 25.89 (50s: 8). During the 2024 edition, Warner surpassed 100 fours. He owns 103 fours (4th-highest). Warner scored a total of 178 runs from 7 matches in the 2024 T20 WC campaign.

Information

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 101 fours

Former Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan finished his T20 WC journey with 101 fours. In 35 matches, Dilshan managed 897 runs at 30.93. He hit six fifties. Notably, the opening batter featured last in the 2016 event.