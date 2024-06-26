In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket star, holds impressive records for his swift half-centuries in T20I cricket.

His fastest fifty was achieved in just 19 balls against Australia, followed by a 22-ball fifty against West Indies in 2016, and a 23-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Additionally, he has scored 23-ball half-centuries against Bangladesh, West Indies, and New Zealand, showcasing his consistent performance.

Rohit Sharma smashed a 19-ball fifty against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

A look at Rohit Sharma's fastest fifties in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 03:17 pm Jun 26, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Indian captain Rohit Sharma hammered a record-breaking 92 against Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Rohit missed his century but broke several records, as India beat Australia to reach the semis. Notably, he smashed a 19-ball half-century, his fastest in T20Is. Here are his fastest fifties in the format.

#1

19 balls vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024

Rohit's recent 19-ball fifty tops this list. This remains his only fifty completed in less than 20 balls. India lost Virat Kohli early as they were 6/1 after two overs. Rohit bashed the Australian bowlers as he completed his fifty in the sixth over. The swashbuckler smashed a 41-ball 92 as (7 boundaries and 8 sixes). His efforts meant India finished at 205/5.

#2

22 balls vs West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016

The 2016 T20I encounter between West Indies and India in Lauderhill remains historic as it saw both sides compile 240+ runs. WI posted 245/6 in 20 overs, riding on a ton from Evin Lewis. In response, India had a flying start, with Rohit bashing the WI bowlers. He slammed a 28-ball 62, reaching his fifty off 22 balls. However, India lost by a run.

#3

23 balls vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

India claimed a record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore. Rohit smashed a 43-ball 118 as India racked up 260/5 in 20 overs. This remains India's highest total in T20I cricket. Rohit completed his half-century off 23 balls and reached his ton in another 12 balls. His 35-ball ton remains the joint-fastest in the format along with the one by David Miller.

Information

23-ball fifties against these sides

Rohit also has 23-ball half-centuries against Bangladesh (2019), West Indies (2019), and New Zealand (2020). The ones against Bangladesh and WI came at home, while the NZ one was recorded in Hamilton.