Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has completed 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma becomes third player with 4,000 T20I runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:13 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has completed 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The 36-year-old reached the landmark in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland in New York. Rohit has become only the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to slam 4,000 runs in the format. Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is the only other batter with 4,000-plus runs.

Rohit hits 52 versus Ireland

Rohit looked solid in his 37-ball 52. Notably, the veteran batter was forced to retire hurt after being hurt on the arm. He helped India chase down Ireland's score with a solid partnership alongside Rishabh Pant. He hit three fours and three sixes.

Key feats for Rohit

Rohit completed the 4,000-run mark in his 152nd T20I. He has 4,026 runs at 32.20. He hit his 30th fifty (100s: 5). Rohit's strike-rate is 139.98. Meanwhile, Rohit became the first batter to smash 600 sixes in international cricket. Rohit owns 193 sixes in T20Is. Rohit also surpassed 1,000 ICC T20 World Cup runs. He has 1,015 runs at 36.25 (50s: 10).

Notable batting records of Rohit in T20Is

Rohit has played the most number of T20Is (152) so far. Ireland's Paul Stirling is the only other player with 140-plus appearances. Besides, Rohit has slammed the joint-most T20I centuries (5) alongside Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Rohit has the 3rd-most 50+ scores in T20Is (35). He remains behind Pakistan's Babar (39) and Kohli (38).

Joint-fastest T20I hundred; most sixes

Rohit holds the record for the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. He smashed 118 off 43 balls against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Rohit raced to his century off 35 balls, the joint-fastest in T20I cricket along with David Miller (full-member players). The Indian opener has also struck the most sixes in the shortest format (190-plus).

Over 1,100 T20I runs across conditions for Rohit

It is worth noting that Rohit has over 1,100 T20I runs each at home, overseas, and neutral venues. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian skipper owns 1,532 runs at home in addition to 1,142 runs away (home of opposition). He has over 1,300 runs (neutral venues).