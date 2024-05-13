Next Article

Gaikwad averages over 100 at home in IPL 2024 (Source: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Batters with most runs at a venue in IPL season

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:40 pm May 13, 202412:40 pm

What's the story A captain's knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai Super Kings thrash Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in Match 61 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad made a 41-ball 42* as CSK accomplished the 142-run target. En route, the CSK star completed 400 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium this season. Let's decode players with 400-plus runs at a venue in an IPL season.

#5

David Warner - 433 runs in Hyderabad, 2019

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019, David Warner accumulated 433 runs across seven outings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While he averaged 72.16 at the venue as per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate read a stellar 159.77. Notably, Warner bagged the Orange Cap that season for scoring 692 runs at 69.20.

#4

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 438 runs in Chennai, 2024

Gaikwad has been sensational at the Chepauk in IPL 2024. 438 of his runs have come in seven home games this year as he averages a stellar 109.50. His strike rate is also a healthy 140.38. With 583 runs at 58.30, he is the second-leading run-scorer this season. Only once he has been dismissed under 40 in Chennai this year.

#3

Chris Gayle - 532 runs in Bengaluru, 2013

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru ace Chris Gayle was a menace in home games in the 2013 season. He played eight games at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium and hammered 532 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 133. His strike rate was a stunning 172.72. Gayle's historic 175* against the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant was also recorded in Bengaluru in the 2013 season.

#2

Shubman Gill - 572 runs in Ahmedabad, 2023

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was a formidable force at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023. He hammered 572 runs across nine games at a fine average of 71.50. The youngster hammered 572 runs at this venue at a staggering strike rate of 172.80. Gill accumulated 890 runs at 59.33 in the season. He hence bagged the Orange Cap.

#1

Virat Kohli - 597 runs in Bengaluru, 2016

This elite list is topped by none other than the talismanic Virat Kohli. The RCB star slammed 973 runs in 2016, the highest ever by a batter in an IPL season. As many as 597 of his runs came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium across nine matches at an average of 74.62. His strike rate was a brilliant 170.57.