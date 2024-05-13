Next Article

IPL 2024: DC host LSG in their final league game

By Gaurav Tripathi May 13, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in a crucial Match 64 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). This is DC's final league game and they need a massive win to keep their outside chances of a playoff qualification alive. Meanwhile, LSG will also be virtually eliminated with one more defeat. Here we present the match preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this game on May 14. The venue has already witnessed a couple of high-scoring games this season. As the ground usually offers pitches that contain low bounce, spinners have a key role to play. Star Sports will telecast the match, and fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm IST).

Standings

Their positions in the points table

DC's recent loss against RCB meant the team owns 12 points with six wins in 13 games (NRR: -0.482). They are sixth in the table with one match to go. LSG are placed just below DC, at seventh, with six victories in 12 outings. Though they also boast 12 points, their NRR is slightly on the lower side (-0.769). They have two matches remaining.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides have clashed in only four games since LSG were one of the two newly-introduced sides in IPL 2022. While LSG prevailed in the first three meetings, DC ended the streak with a six-wicket triumph in Lucknow earlier in the season. DC accomplished the 168-run target thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk's 55. Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets.

Playoffs

Decoding their playoff chances

DC can attain 14 points at maximum. Their best chance is to beat LSG by a massive margin besides depending upon other results. Meanwhile, LSG also must win their remaining two fixtures by massive margins as their NRR is only better than that of Gujarat Titans (-1.063) currently. Like DC, they will also rely on other games.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

LSG (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq. DC (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact subs: David Warner and Manimaran Siddharth.

Stats

Key performers from both teams

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has hammered 330 runs this season, striking at 237.41. Rishabh Pant owns 413 runs, striking at 156.44. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep have claimed 16 and 15 wickets, respectively, in IPL 2024. KL Rahul leads the run tally for LSG with 4360 runs (SR: 136.09). Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 363 runs at a strike rate of 162.05.

