Record-breaking T20I centuries from Indian batters in 2023

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Record-breaking T20I centuries from Indian batters in 2023

By Parth Dhall 05:42 pm Dec 25, 202305:42 pm

Suryakumar Yadav shattered records with a stunning ton against South Africa

One Day Internationals were all over the international cricket calendar in 2023, with the World Cup scheduled in India. As a result, several youngsters had an opportunity to feature in T20 Internationals, a format that had less relevance this year. However, the shortest format witnessed a number of top-notch performances. Here we look at the Indian batters who scored record-breaking T20I tons.

2/6

Shubman Gill: 126* vs NZ, Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill made headlines for his batting form across formats at the start of this year. He scored his maiden T20I century (126*) in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Gill became the seventh Indian with a T20I ton. He now owns the highest individual score for India in T20Is. Gill powered India to 234/4. They later claimed a 168-run win.

3/6

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 123* vs Australia, Guwahati

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his maiden T20I ton in the 3rd match against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Gaikwad became the ninth Indian to slam a century in men's T20Is. However, he is the only Indian with a T20I ton against Australia. His unbeaten 123 helped India score 222/3 against Australia. However, the visitors chased down the total.

4/6

Suryakumar Yadav: 100 vs South Africa, Johannesburg

Suryakumar Yadav shattered numerous records with a stunning ton against South Africa in the third and final T20I in Johannesburg. He tormented the Proteas bowlers and scored 100 off 56 balls (7 fours, 8 sixes). Suryakumar now owns four T20I tons. He has gone level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in terms of most T20I tons in men's cricket (4).

5/6

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 100 vs Nepal, Asian Games

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred in India's win against Nepal in the 2023 Asian Games men's T20I event in Hangzhou. Jaiswal slammed a historic century as India compiled 202/4 (20). Jaiswal became the first Indian to smash an Asian Games ton. He slammed 100 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. He is now India's youngest centurion in T20I cricket.

6/6

Suryakumar Yadav: 112* vs SL, Rajkot

Suryakumar's first century of 2023 came against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in January. He blasted a 51-ball 112* (4s: 7, 6s: 9), helping India compile 228/5 in 20 overs. As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY became the first non-opener to clock three T20I tons. SKY recorded his fastest T20I hundred (45 balls), while it was the second fastest century by an Indian in the format.