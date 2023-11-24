Suryakumar Yadav: Decoding his best T20I knocks

SKY own 19 50-plus scores in T20Is (Source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering run in T20Is continues as on November 23, he helped India chase down 209 against Australia in the first T20I. Notably, the game marked his T20I captaincy debut. The dasher celebrated the occasion with a breathtaking 42-ball 80 in Vishakhapatnam. This was his 19th 50-plus score in T20Is as the tally includes three tons. Here we decode his best T20I knocks.

SKY's maiden T20I ton

Suryakumar's maiden T20I century, which came against England last year, went in vain. Chasing 216, India were reduced to 31/3 and looked entirely down and out. SKY decided to fight alone as he made a mockery of the English bowling attack. Despite not getting much support from the other end, the determined Suryakumar smoked a breathtaking 55-ball 117. India, however, lost by 17 runs.

Century versus New Zealand

New Zealand were truly undone by a Suryakumar Yadav special in the Mount Maunganui T20I last year. He arrived at number three in the sixth over. SKY went after the bowlers from the outset as NZ skipper Kane Williamson looked utterly clueless. Suryakumar hammered his second T20I ton, 111* off 51 balls. India eventually won the game by 65 runs.

SKY's first taste of international cricket

SKY's maiden T20I innings saw him score a brilliant 31-ball 57 against England in Ahmedabad, 2021. Unfazed by the pressure of international cricket, the dasher smashed Jofra Archer for a six off his first ball. He gathered runs for fun as the Men in Blue posted 185/8 while batting first. His efforts were fruitful as India won by eight runs.

The classy 68 versus South Africa

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir described SKY's 40-ball 68 versus South Africa in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup match as the best T20 innings by an Indian batter. The rest of the Indian batters surrendered against SA's pace attack on that day as SKY was the only one to cross the 20-run mark. He helped India finish at 133/9, which, however, wasn't enough.

A captain's knock from Suryakumar

Suryakumar was at his best against Australia in the Vishakhapatnam game. He played with his usual bravado after India were reduced to 22/2 while chasing 209. Suryakumar played a captain's knock, having slammed 80 off 42 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes. SKY departed toward the end after smashing his 16th T20I half-century. Rinku Singh eventually got India home.