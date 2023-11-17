Mohammed Shami vs Australia in ODI cricket: Decoding the stats

In 100 ODIs, Shami owns 194 wickets for Team India at an average of 23.56 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

All eyes will be on Team India pacer Mohammed Shami when Rohit Sharma's side meets Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Shami, who was benched for the first four matches in the league stage, returned to the scheme of things against New Zealand and claimed a fifer. He has been on the money throughout. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Shami will be keen to showcase his mettle once again in the final against Australia. On this big occasion, the fans will be looking up to Shami for the delights. Such has been his strength in the ongoing World Cup. Shami has a decent record versus the Aussies in ODIs. He can be a menace for the in-form Aussie players with his offerings.

Shami owns 38 scalps versus Australia

In 100 ODIs, Shami owns 194 wickets for Team India at an average of 23.56. He has clocked a strike rate worth 25.4. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 ODIs versus Australia, Shami owns 38 scalps at 31.60. He owns a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul with a best of 5/51. 10 of his wickets have come in Australia and 28 in India.

Shami has enjoyed most success versus the Aussies

Shami's tally of 38 scalps is the highest in his ODI career versus a nation. He owns 37 wickets each against the West Indies and New Zealand respectively. England is the only other nation against whom Shami has 25-plus scalps.

Shami's performance at the 2023 World Cup

Shami has claimed 23 wickets from just six matches in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 9.13. He owns a strike rate of 10.91. Shami has already claimed three five-wicket hauls and a four-fer. Shami took 5/54 in his first match versus NZ. He claimed 4/22 versus England, 5/18 versus Sri Lanka, 2/18 versus SA, 0/41 versus Netherlands, and 7/57 versus NZ.

Shami is the first Indian to breach 50 WC wickets

In the semis, Shami went on to become the first Indian bowler to take 50-plus ODI World Cup scalps. He is also the fastest to 50 ODI World Cup scalps (17 matches), surpassing Starc (19 matches). In 17 matches, he owns 54 scalps at 12.90. His strike rate is a phenomenal 15.33. Shami owns the most four-wicket hauls or more (8) in ODI WCs.