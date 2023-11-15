Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in a World Cup edition

By Parth Dhall 04:35 pm Nov 15, 2023

Virat Kohli now has the most runs in a single World Cup edition

Another day and another landmark for Run Machine Virat Kohli. The Indian batter has broken another record of Sachin Tendulkar in the ongoing World Cup edition. During the 1st semi-final against New Zealand, Kohli became the highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition. The 35-year-old achieved the feat with his 80th run in the contest. Here are the key stats.

Kohli surpasses Tendulkar, Rohit

In the 2003 World Cup, Tendulkar smashed 673 runs from 11 matches at 61.18. The tally includes a solitary ton and six half-centuries. The record stood for over two decades. Rohit Sharma closed in on this by smashing 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup, a run that included five tons. Kohli has now surpassed both Rohit and Tendulkar to hold the top spot.

Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting

Playing his 291st ODI, Kohli went past Ponting's tally of 13,704 runs in the format. He is now only behind Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) in terms of ODI runs. While Kohli averages 58-plus in the format, none of the other batters with at least 10,000 runs average even 51. Kohli has been ridiculously sensational with his consistency in ODIs.