Virat Kohli completes 13,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:56 pm Nov 02, 202303:56 pm

Virat Kohli is the fourth batter with this feat

Indian batter Virat Kohli has completed 13,500 runs in One Day Internationals. The star batter slammed a half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Mumbai. Kohli touched the 13,500-run mark with his 63rd run in the contest. Earlier, he became the fastest-ever batter to 13,000 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Kohli enters this elite list

Kohli is now one of only four men to have scored over 13,500 runs in ODI cricket. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), and Ricky Ponting (13,704) in terms of ODI runs. Kohli reached this mark in his 288th ODI. He is the only batter in the top four with an average of over 50.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, 26,000 international runs

Besides being the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, Kohli is also the quickest to 26,000 runs across formats. He attained the feat in his 567th inning. Kohli broke Tendulkar's record, who accomplished the feat in his 600th international inning. The former Indian batting legend completed the landmark against England in 2007 in a Test match against England at Lord's.

Kohli has over 1,300 WC runs

In 33 WC matches, Kohli has amassed over 1,440 runs. The tally includes 13 fifty-plus scores. He recently surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (1,165) and Jacques Kallis (1,148) in terms of World Cup runs. Only Tendulkar (2,278), Ponting (1,743), and Sangakkara have clobbered more World Cup runs. Kohli's 13 fifty-plus World Cup scores saw him surpass Rohit Sharma, Sangakkara and Shakib Al Hasan.