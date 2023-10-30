Fazalhaq Farooqi records his career-best World Cup figures: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Fazalhaq Farooqi records his career-best World Cup figures: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:22 pm Oct 30, 202306:22 pm

Farooqi took four wickets for 34 runs (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi was in action as Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 241 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune on October 30. The Afghan pacer took four wickets, thereby recording his career-best bowling figures in ODI World Cups. These are also his best figures in One Day Internationals (third four-fer). Here are the key stats.

2/5

Farooqi takes four crucial wickets

Farooqi was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Farooqi dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne at the start before removing Charith Asalanka, who was beginning to settle down. The Afghan seamer came back to dismiss both Maheesh Theekshana and Angelo Mathews in back-to-back overs at the death.

3/5

His best WC bowling figures

As mentioned, Farooqi's 4/34 are now his best bowling figures in the World Cup. He now has six wickets from five World Cup matches at 32.00. Farooqi, who made his debut last year, has raced to 38 wickets from 26 ODIs at an average of 28.21. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. As many as 21 of his ODI wickets have come this year.

4/5

Best WC figures by an Afghanistan pacer

Farooqi now has the best bowling figures by an Afghanistan pacer in ODI World Cups. Overall, he is only behind Mohammad Nabi (4/30 vs SL, Cardiff, 2019). Farooqi went past Shapoor Zadran, who took 4/38 against Scotland, Dunedin, 2015.

5/5

10 ODI wickets against Sri Lanka

Farooqi now has 10 wickets from eight ODIs against Sri Lanka. Notably, SL are only the second side against whom Farooqi has 10 or more wickets in the format. He owns 15 ODI wickets against Bangladesh at 19.33.