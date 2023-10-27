ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan manage 270/10 versus South Africa

3 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 05:51 pm Oct 27, 202305:51 pm

Pakistan were wrapped up for 270 by South Africa in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan were wrapped up for 270 by South Africa in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Chennai. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored fifties. SA bowled well and got wickets at key junctures. Pakistan would have liked a score of 300-plus after fighting back at one stage but SA foiled their plan.

SA impress in the powerplay overs (1-10) once again

South Africa had another solid performance in the powerplay overs (1-10), keeping Pakistan at 58/2. In six World Cup 2023 matches, SA have managed 16 scalps in the PP overs (the highest for any side). Marco Jansen sent both Pakistani openers back and managed 2/22 from five overs in the powerplay. He has 10 powerplay wickets in the ongoing World Cup (highest).

Babar was part of two 40-plus stands

Babar came in early and took his time. He shared a pivotal 48-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. Rizwan was looking good but a short ball from Gerald Coetzee did him in. Babar was once again key in a 43-run stand alongside Iftikhar Ahmed but both players fell in quick succession, leaving Pakistan in a position of discomfort (141/5).

Babar Azam registers his 50th 50-plus score in ODIs

Babar scored 50 from 65 balls before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Tabriz Shamsi. Babar registered his 50th 50-plus ODI score. He slammed his 31st fifty, besides owning 19 tons. Babar became the eighth batter to accomplish 50 ODI scores of 50-plus for Pakistan.

Joint-second-highest 50-plus scores for Pakistan in ODI World Cup history

Babar smashed his seventh fifty-plus score in ODI World Cup history. His tally now includes one century and six fifties. Babar has gone on to equal former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (7) in terms of joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores for Pakistan (7 each). Javed Miandad leads the show for Pakistan in terms of fifty-plus scores (9). Babar was tied with Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar (6 each).

Shakeel and Shadab bail Pakistan out

Pakistan needed stability after being 141/5 and help arrived in the form of Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan. Shakeel went on to smash a solid 52 from 52 balls with the help of seven fours. Shadab played his shots and hit 43 from 36 balls. Shakeel and Shadab added 80 runs for the sixth wicket, helping Pakistan get some much-needed runs.

A look at the South African bowlers

Shamsi was instrumental with the ball. He ended with figures worth 4/60 from 10 overs. He has 69 scalps from 48 ODIs. Meanwhile, Jansen and Coetzee shared five scalps between them.

