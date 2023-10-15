Decoding Kuldeep Yadav's dream run in ODIs in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:43 am Oct 15, 202310:43 am

Kuldeep has returned with 38 wickets in 20 ODIs this year (Source: X/@BCCI)

Extending his sensational run in white-ball cricket, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a splendid spell against Pakistan in Match 12 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. The left-arm wrist spinner made the ball talk and claimed two crucial wickets. He was instrumental to India's comprehensive seven-wicket win. Here we decode Kuldeep's stellar run in ODIs this year.

A stellar spell from Kuldeep

Kuldeep applied pressure on Pakistan with his economical bowling in his initial overs. He opened his account by dismissing Saud Shakeel for six as the latter was trapped in front of the stumps. In the last ball of the very same over, he dismissed the dangerous Iftikhar Ahmed (4), denting Pakistan even further. He eventually finished with figures worth 2/35 in 10 overs.

Second-most wickets in ODIs 2023

Kuldeep has returned with 38 wickets in 20 ODIs this year at a sensational average of just 17. While he has an economy rate of 4.54, the tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Only Sandeep Lamichhane (38) of Nepal has claimed more wickets this year. Kuldeep's teammate and pacer Mohammed Siraj occupies the third spot on this list with 33 scalps.

Vital to India's win

Kuldeep's brilliance has been instrumental to Team India lately as 32 of his ODI wickets have come in winning causes this year (15 matches). The spinner could only manage six scalps in five ODIs that featured him and India lost this year. No other full-member team bowler has claimed more ODI wickets in winning causes in 2023.

Fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets

Last month, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spinner to accomplish 150 ODI wickets, getting the mark in 88 matches. He has now raced to 157 scalps in 93 games. Kuldeep averages 25.55 in ODIs as his economy rate reads 5.08. The tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. He has claimed five wickets in three games in the ongoing WC.