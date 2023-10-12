Quinton de Kock: Decoding his ODI stats against Australia

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Quinton de Kock: Decoding his ODI stats against Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:59 pm Oct 12, 202307:59 pm

Quinton de Kock has a sensational ODI record against Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Quinton de Kock has been in sublime form as he slammed two consecutive centuries in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His second century came against Australia, a team he loves playing against in this format. De Kock hammered a fine 106-ball 109 to help South Africa post 311/7 from their 50 overs. This was his 19th ODI century. Here we decode his stats.

2/9

QDK surpasses 1,000 ODI runs against Australia

With this third century against the Aussies, De Kock has surpassed 1,000 runs against them in ODI cricket. The southpaw has featured in 29 ODIs against Australia and has returned with 1,018 runs at 36.35. He has slammed three centuries and as many fifties in this format. QDK has amassed 1,000-plus ODI runs only against India, Australia and Sri Lanka.

3/9

14th batter to cross 1,000-run mark in SA-Australia ODI records

The wicket-keeper batter became the 14th cricket to cross the 1,000 run mark threshold in the South Africa-Australia ODI runs tally. Among SA batters, only seven players are ahead of him. Jacques Kallis (1,639), Jonty Rhodes (1,610), WJ Cronje (1,364), Herschelle Gibbs (1,324), AB de Villiers (1,250), Gary Kirsten (1,167) and Faf du Plessis (1,080) are ahead of him in terms of runs.

4/9

QDK scripted these World Cup records

With this knock, De Kock has joined De Villiers and Brendan Taylor in terms of two centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup as a wicket-keeper. Kumar Sangakkara with five ODI World Cup centuries leads the way. De Kock has joined Gibbs, Du Plessis, and Hashim Amla of South Africa with two World Cup tons. Only, De Villiers (4) has more.

5/9

The second-most centuries by a South African opener

De Kock scored his 19th ODI ton as an opener. He surpassed former SA star Gibbs, who clocked 18. De Kock is only behind Amla, who struck 27 ODI tons as an opener for SA. The southpaw has equaled Gibbs in terms of three ODI tons versus the Aussies. With five centuries against Australia, Du Plessis leads the way for SA.

6/9

QDK has scripted this record against Australis in ODIs

QDK's highest score of 178 in ODIs came up against Australia in 2016 at the Centurion. His score of 178 is the second-highest ODI score by a wicket-keeper batter. De Kock is only behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka back in 2005.

7/9

33rd player to cross 1,000 ODI runs against Australia

As mentioned, De Kock has compiled 1,018 runs in 29 ODI against Australia. In this process, he became the 33rd batter to achieve the feat against the Aussies. He also surpassed Pakistan's Mohammed Yousuf's tally of 1,016 runs against the Kangaroos. Javed Miandad (1,019) and Sri Lanka's Tillakratne Dilshan (1,069) are the two players ahead of him.

8/9

The third-highest ODI individual score against Australia

De Kock's 178 from 2016 is the third-highest individual ODI score against Australia. The southpaw is only behind Rohit Sharma's 209 (2013) and Jason Roy's 180 (2018) in terms of ODI individual scores. Gibbs and Sachin Tendulkar are joint-fourth highest with 175 each.

9/9

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of this knock, De Kock has amassed 6,385 runs in 147 ODIs at 45.60. Besides 19 centuries, he has hammered 30 fifties in this format. He is the seventh-highest ODI run-getter for SA. QDK has compiled 659 runs in 19 ODI World Cup matches at 38.76. These two were his first two ODI World Cup centuries to go along with four fifties.