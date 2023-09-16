Travis Head sustains hand fracture ahead of World Cup: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 08:51 am 2 min read

Head has picked up a fractured hand (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian opener Travis Head could be in a race against time to get fit for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 6. On Friday (September 15), the left-handed batter was struck by a Gerald Coetzee short delivery in the fourth ODI against South Africa. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald later confirmed that Head has fractured his left hand. Here is more.

Details of Head's injury

Head, who has been in sensational form lately, was on 9, when a short ball from Coetzee smashed his left glove. Though he received on-field treatment from the Australian medical staff, the southpaw faced only three more deliveries before retiring hurt in clear discomfort. He was subsequently sent to hospital for an x-ray. After the match, McDonald revealed that it had shown a fracture.

What did McDonald say?

"At this stage, it's a confirmed fracture and how long that timeframe is, we're yet to determine that so fingers crossed clearly with the World Cup fast approaching," McDonald said after the match, which the Aussies lost by 164 runs. The visitors failed to chase down a mammoth 417 in Centurion. Head scored 17 off 11 balls in the duel.

Here are Head's ODI stats

As mentioned, Head has been on a roll this year, having smothered 241 runs across seven ODI innings at 48.20. His strike rate reads an astonishing 141.76. In the ongoing series, he has compiled 152 runs, striking at 153.54. Overall, he has raced to 2,064 runs in 58 ODIs at 40.47 (SR: 99.52). The tally includes 15 fifties and three tons.

Head in Australia's WC squad

Head is a part of Australia's provisional 15-member WC squad. However, teams have until September 28 to submit their final 15. Hence, if the southpaw gets ruled out, Marnus Labuschagne is the front-runner to replace him. He has recorded scores worth 80*, 124, 15, and 20 in the ongoing series. Head's potential ouster could see Mitchell Marsh and David Warner form the opening pair.

List of injured Australian players

Head has now been added to the long list of injured Australian stars heading to the World Cup. Pat Cummins (wrist fracture), Steve Smith (wrist tendon), Mitchell Starc (groin), Glenn Maxwell (leg) are hoping to get fit for the three-ODI series against hosts India, starting on September 22. Head is unlikely to take any part in the India series.

