South Africa vs Australia, ODIs 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 04, 2023 | 01:36 pm 2 min read

SA have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs against Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will fight for redemption as they host visitors Australia in a five-match ODI series, starting on September 7. The Aussies displayed a comprehensive show in the T20I leg of the tour and claimed a 3-0 win. Mitchell Marsh's men would be raring to replicate their heroics. Meanwhile, SA will welcome many of their first-choice players. Here we look at the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa dominate Australia in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, having clinched 51 of the 103 ODIs against them. While Australia emerged winners 48 times, the two sides have played out three tied matches (NR: 1). At home, SA have 25 wins and 20 defeats against the Aussie side (Tie: 1). SA have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs against Australia.

Here are Australia's key performers

David Warner has mustered 602 runs across 12 ODIs in South Africa at an average and strike rate of 50.16 and 107.30, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne's solitary ODI ton has come in South Africa in 2020. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has claimed nine wickets in as many ODIs in SA (ER: 5.51). Josh Hazlewood has returned with 20 wickets in 12 ODIs against SA (ER: 4.64).

Here are South Africa's key performers

At home, David Miller has clobbered 378 ODI runs against Australia at 75.60 (SR: 116.66). 123*, 51, and 68* were Heinrich Klaasen's scores in the 2020 home ODI series against Australia. Lungi Ngidi has taken nine wickets in just a couple of ODIs against the Aussies at home. Kagiso Rabada has raced to 62 wickets in 42 home ODIs at an economy of 5.07.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

David Warner is eight hits short of completing 100 sixes in the ODI format. He also needs 90 runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs against SA. Travis Head (1,912) can race past 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Marcus Stoinis is six short of completing 50 sixes in ODIs. Adam Zampa requires 10 wickets to complete 100 ODI wickets away from home.

Approaching milestones for South African players

Quinton de Kock is just 34 short of becoming the seventh SA batter to accomplish 6,000 ODI runs. Miller (3,888) can complete 4,000 runs in the ODI format. Aiden Markram needs 20 runs to clock 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. Wayne Parnell needs a solitary wicket to complete 100 wickets in ODIs. Ngidi is three short of completing 50 ODI wickets at home.

