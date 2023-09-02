Ish Sodhi becomes fourth NZ player to complete 100 T20Is

Ish Sodhi becomes fourth NZ player to complete 100 T20Is

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 03:27 am 2 min read

Sodhi is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Ish Sodhi has accomplished a monumental landmark as he has completed 100 T20I matches. He achieved the milestone in the second T20I between England and New Zealand in Manchester. Notably, Sodhi became the fourth Kiwi player to play a century of matches in T20I cricket. The leg-spinner has been a vital part of the side for almost a decade. Here are his stats.

Fourth NZ player to get the mark

Sodhi, who made his T20I debut back in 2014, is NZ's fourth most-capped player in the format. He joins the likes of Martin Guptill (122), Tim Southee (112), and Ross Taylor (102) in the elite list. Overall, Sodhi became the 21st cricketer to play 100 T20I matches. He has also become the first specialist leg-spinner to play 100 T20Is.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

With 121 wickets at an economy of 8.01, Sodhi is New Zealand's second-highest and overall the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format (4W: 3). He is behind his compatriot Southee (141), Shakib Al Hasan (140), and Rashid Khan (130). Sodhi is the third-fastest to touch the 100-wicket mark, having taken 78 innings. Rashid (53) and Lasith Malinga (76) are ahead of him.

Sodhi's numbers at home, away, and neutral venues

Sodhi has claimed 58 wickets in 49 home T20Is at an economy rate of 8.49. He has two four-wicket hauls at home. In away conditions (home of the opposition), Sodhi has racked up 41 scalps at 20.70. His solitary overseas four-fer has come in Scotland. At neutral venues, Sodhi has amassed 22 scalps from 18 games, conceding runs at 7.41.

A veteran of T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Sodhi has taken 280 wickets in 249 games at 24,81. He has claimed six four-wicket hauls alongside a fifer. He has also been pretty handy as a lower-order batter and even has a half-century in the format.

England win the second match, take a 2-0 lead

England were reduced to 43/2 before Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook got along and stitched a 131-run partnership for the third wicket. Brook was the chief architect, smashing the ball from the start. Bairstow got set and then went for the big shots. For NZ, Adam Milne was economical. In response, NZ managed 103/10 as England won by 95 runs.

