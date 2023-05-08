Sports

Pakistan slip to third in ODI Rankings after defeat: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2023, 12:02 am 1 min read

NZ won the fifth ODI versus Pakistan

Pakistan's position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings ended up being shortlived after they lost the fifth and final ODI versus New Zealand in Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan had become the number one ranked side after winning the fourth ODI for the very first time. However, New Zealand were superb and earned a consolation win, losing the series 4-1.

NZ hammer Pakistan in the fifth ODI

New Zealand managed 299/10 in 49.3 overs. Will Young played a solid game, scoring 87. Tom Latham also made a solid 59. Mark Chapman also showcased his strengths. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi claimed 3/46. In response, Ifthikar Ahmed's 94* wasn't enough as Pakistan lost the match by 47 runs. Henry Shipley was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis.