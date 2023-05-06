Sports

CSK vs MI: Nehal Wadhera smokes his maiden IPL half-century

Mumbai Indians youngster Nehal Wadhera slammed his maiden fifty against Chennai Super Kings in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Wadhera's knock of 64 from 51 balls came at a very difficult stage for MI. The young batter showed great determination and grit to take his team to a total of 139/8. Here are the stats.

A valiant knock from Wadhera

Wadhera was promoted up in the batting order as he came to the crease in the third over when MI were 13/2. The southpaw steaded the ship and stitched a brilliant 55-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav. He later added 54 runs along with Tristan Stubbs. he took up the aggressive role in the partnership. He was dismissed in the 18th over by Matheesa Pathirana.

Overall numbers for Wadhera

Wadhera was bought by MI at the last auction for Rs. 20 lakh. Since then, he has showcased his talent. Playing his eighth IPL match, the 22-year-old has scored 131 runs at an average of 26.20. He owns a decent strike rate of 145.55. Overall, he has featured in five First-Class matches for Punjab slamming 376 runs, which includes two tons.