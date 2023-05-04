Sports

IPL 2023, Sunrisers vs Knight Riders: Rana opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Both teams have struggled to find the desired wins this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season sees Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have struggled to find the desired wins this season and are placed eighth and ninth respectively. KKR have played a game more than SRH and could be toppled in the points table. KKR skipper Nitish Rana has won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad will be hosting this game. A balanced track could be on offer with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers initially, while the spinners will be able to extract turn in the middle overs. Star Sports will telecast the match. Fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30pm onward).

A look at the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two teams have met on 24 occasions to date. SRH have nine wins compared to KKR's 15. In IPL 2023, SRH beat KKR by 23 runs at Eden Gardens.

Changes for both sides

KKR have made two changes. Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora has replaced N Jagadeesan. For SRH, Kartik Tyagi is back as Aiden Markram confirmed.

Here are the Playing XIs

SRH Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan. KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.