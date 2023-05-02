Sports

ICC Test Rankings: India reclaim top spot, dethrone Australia

ICC Test Rankings: India reclaim top spot, dethrone Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023, 02:44 pm 1 min read

India become the No.1 Test team with 121 points (Source: ICC)

India have reclaimed the top spot the in the ICC Test Rankings after displacing Australia in the annual rankings update. Rohit Sharma's men now have 121 points and are ahead of the Aussies, who trail them with only 116 points. Notably, the two teams will lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next month. Here are further details.

Australia's 15-month stay at the summit ends

The Aussies had a 15-month stay at the summit of the Test rankings, and they earned it when Pat Cummins was appointed as captain. Although the annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020 in full, the results prior to that will be weighted at 50%. Therefore, Australia's series wins over Pakistan and NZ were nullified and their Ashes win was halved.

Here's how India rose

The annual rankings update removed India's defeat against NZ in 2019-20, and that gave them a boost and helped them move from 119 to 121 points. This will give Rohit's men some morale boost, heading into the WTC final, starting June 7 at the Oval in London. The Australians will also look to settle the scores in the upcoming clash.

The stage is set!