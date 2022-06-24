Sports

Australia beat Sri Lanka in 5th ODI: Key stats

Australia overcame Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI on Friday. With this result, the five-match series ended 3-2 in favor of Lanka. Lanka had already sealed the series after having won the 4th match. Lanka were left stunned, losing early scalps but Chamika Karunaratne played a superb knock. Australia chased down the score to earn a consolation win. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Josh Hazlewood was supreme for his side, picking early scalps and bowling in good channels. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was also impressive. For SL, Kusal Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne surpassed 20-plus scores. SL's poor display gave Aussies momentum. SL were 85/8 before Karunaratne and Pramod Madhushan added crucial runs. The visitors chased down the score thereafter.

Bowling Key numbers for the Aussie bowlers

Kuhnemann claimed figures worth 2/26 from his 10 overs. He has clocked his best bowling figures now in ODIs. He has raced to six wickets at 31.83. Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets for 22 runs from seven overs. He has raced to 97 scalps at 26.15. Pat Cummins (2/22) has 118 scalps at 28.27.

Karunaratne Karunaratne scores a valiant 75-run knock

Karunaratne scored a dazzling 75 runs and bailed Sri Lanka out. His heroics saw the hosts manage 160 in the end. His innings was laced with 8 fours and a six. Karunaratne slammed his maiden ODI fifty. He has 376 runs at 34.18. He shared a crucial 48-run stand alongside Pramod for the ninth wicket.

Do you know? Finch manages 15th ODI duck; crucial numbers for Mendis

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch scored a duck. He now has 15 career ODI ducks and second versus Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis scored a 40-ball 26. He has surpassed 450 runs versus Australia (453) at 50.33. Overall, Mendis has 2,546 runs at 31.82.