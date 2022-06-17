Sports

Record-breaking England hammer Netherlands in first ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 17, 2022, 10:28 pm 4 min read

Jos Buttler slammed 162* against the Dutch (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, England registered the highest total in ODIs against the Netherlands in the first of the three-match ODI series. England smashed 498/4 in 50 overs, breaking the previous record set by themselves against Australia (481/6) in 2018. The trio of Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler clocked hundreds. In response, Netherlands failed to chase down the record total. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

England lost Jason Roy early on before Salt and Malan added a 222-run stand for the second wicket. Thereafter, Malan and Buttler added 184 runs before another 91-run stand was stitched. Philippe Boissevain conceded 108/0 in 10 overs. Pieter Seelaar conceded 2/83. In response, England bowled well to hurt the hosts. Max ODowd scored 55 from 55 balls. Moeen Ali claimed three wickets.

Partnership Record stand for Salt and Malan

Salt and Malan added 222 runs for the second wicket. They consumed 166 balls to bring up a 200-run stand. This is now England's third-highest stand for the second wicket in ODIs. This is also the 12th 200-plus stand for England in ODIs. Malan and Buttler added 184 runs for the 3rd wicket. This is England's eighth stand of 180-plus for the third wicket.

Tons Maiden tons for Salt and Malan

England opener Salt (122) smashed 14 fours and three sixes. He brought up his century off 82 balls. In four ODIs, he now has 226 runs at 56.50. He has a strike rate of 124.18. Malan scored 125 runs from 109 balls, slamming nine fours and three sixes. In seven ODIs, Malan now has 283 runs at 56.50. This was his maiden hundred.

Buttler Buttler smashes second-fastest 150 in ODIs

Buttler, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, has scored the second-fastest century for England in ODIs (47 balls). He holds the record as well (46 balls versus Pakistan). Buttler now has the second-fastest 150 in ODIs. He brought up his 150 off just 65 balls. The Englishman hammered seven fours and 14 sixes. He had a strike rate of 231.43.

ODIs 10th ton and 4,000 ODI runs for Buttler

Buttler slammed his 10th ODI hundred and registered his best score as well. This was his second score of 150-plus in ODIs. He has also surpassed the 4,000-run mark, becoming the 11th batter to achieve the mark for England. He has raced to 4,034 ODI runs at 40.34. Buttler surpassed AJ Lamb's tally of 4,010 runs. He now has 139 sixes and 330 fours.

400-plus scores England script their fifth score of 400-plus

England's top scores in ODIs read 498/4 vs the Netherlands, 481/6 vs Australia, 444/3 vs Pakistan, 418/6 vs West Indies, and 408/9 vs New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket team also has five scores of 400-plus. Their scores read 418/5 vs WI, 414/7 vs Sri Lanka, 413/5 vs Bermuda, 404/5 vs SL, and 401/3 vs South Africa.

Scores Other nations with 400-plus scores

South Africa have breached the 400-runs tally on six occasions. SA's highest scores read: 439/2 vs WI, 438/9 vs Australia, 438/4 vs India, 418/5 vs Zimbabwe, 411/4 vs Ireland, and 408/5 vs WI. SL have two 400-plus totals in ODIs - 443/9 against the Netherlands and 411/8 versus India. Australia's top scores in ODIs are 434/4 vs SA (lost) and 417/6 vs Afghanistan (won).

Do you know? Highest score in List A cricket

As per Kaustubh Gudipati, England (498/4) now hold the record for the highest score in List A cricket. The previous record was held by Surrey (496/4) versus Gloucestershire in 2007.

England Unique records for the Three Lions

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, England have scored 658 runs in 66 overs from their last two sessions in international cricket. Today, England hammered 498 off 50 overs (ODI), and prior to this, they got 160 off 16 overs against NZ in the second Test. England managed to get their last 200 runs from just 74 balls against the Dutch.

England Other monumental records scripted in this match

England managed to smash 26 sixes today. They have now bettered their own tally of 25 sixes against Afghanistan in Manchester in 2019. They also hit 36 fours. Livingstone scored 32 runs from an over, hitting four sixes and two fours. He has beaten Dimitri Mascarenhas' tally of 30 runs versus India in 2007. This is now England's best over in ODI cricket.

Information Another major record for England

For the first time in England's ODI history, three batters have scored 100s in the same match. This feat happened in the 50-over format only twice before - both times by South Africa (vs WI and India in 2015)

Information Malan smashes England's fastest fifty

Liam Livingstone smashed a superb 22-ball 66*. He hammered six fours and six sixes (SR 300.00). Livingstone brought up his fifty off 17 balls. This is the fastest fifty by an England batter. This was Malan's maiden ODI fifty too.