ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Jamieson to miss Day 4

Written by V Shashank Jun 13, 2022, 04:47 pm 1 min read

Jamieson conceded 0/66 in 16.3 overs in the second Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the fourth day's proceedings in the ongoing Test against England at Trent Bridge. According to ESPNcricinfo, Jamieson experienced sharp pain in his lower left back on Day 3. As a result, he walked out without completing his 17th over. The 27-year-old will undergo an MRI scan to know the magnitude of the injury. Here's more.

Second Test How has the second Test panned out so far?

New Zealand managed 553/10 in the first innings. The duo of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored hundreds each. They added 236 runs amongst themselves, the highest fifth-wicket stand for NZ in Tests. For England, James Anderson bowled well (3/62). Later, the hosts hammered in excess of 530, riding on scintillating knocks from Alex Lees (67), Ollie Pope (145), and Joe Root (176).

Injuries New Zealand marred with injuries

The visitors were dealt with two major blows ahead of the second Test. Skipper Kane Williamson tested COVID-19-positive on the eve of the match. He is currently serving seven-day isolation. Meanwhile, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out of the series. He had suffered a heel injury during the first Test. And now, Jamieson's injury could make matters tricky for New Zealand.